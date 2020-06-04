Coroner: George Floyd had coronavirus, died of cardiac arrest

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — An autopsy report has confirmed George Floyd died from a cardiac arrest which was “complicated by law enforcement subdual.”

According to the report released Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Floyd also tested positive for coronavirus.

The report says a “46-year-old man who became unresponsive while being restrained by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and subsequently in the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resuscitated.”

The autopsy report concluded that the cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

It also noted that Floyd tested positive for coronavirus on April 3rd, and a post-mortem nasal swab confirmed the diagnosis.

A toxicology report also revealed that Floyd had fentanyl, methamphetamine and cannabinoids in his system when he died.

An autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family found he was killed by oxygen deprivation caused by “neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

He also had heart disease, hypertension, and sickle-cell trait, an asymptomatic form of sickle-cell disease.

Floyd’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the four arresting Minneapolis police officers have been arrested, with officer Derek Chauvin charged with 2nd degree murder and manslaughter, and the other officers charged with aiding and abetting murder and 2nd degree manslaughter.

