SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVO) — A former corrections officer, who allowed children to participate in a fight game inside a juvenile detention center, has been arrested for murder after one child died.

According to NBC News, Thomas Lee Hicks worked at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center.

On August 9th, a child lost consciousness “in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Hicks, 30, had allowed the juveniles to participate in the fight game in his presence, authorities said. He was fired then arrested and charged with one count of 2nd Degree Murder, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children, and Violation of Oath of Office.

He was arrested August 16th and is being held at the Ware County Jail.