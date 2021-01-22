Could the “Anti-Facebook” cause its rival to disappear?

(WTVO/AP)–There’s a growing movement to join the “anti-facebook”, called MeWe, as millions of users are moving to the new platform.

Just in the past week, the social media alternative gained over 2.5 million users, totaling now to 16 million members total. The platform was only half that size seven months ago.

MeWe markets itself as the opposite of Facebook for promising data privacy–they don’t sell or share data with advertisers.

A spokesperson for MeWe also says the app offers features people love, including no ads, targeting, and or newsfeed manipulation.

“We are fundamentally different by design from Twitter or Parler or Gab,” CEO Mark Weinstein says. “We’re a social media platform like Facebook, where family members and friends connect. Your news feed is purely and exclusively everything you choose to connect to. There is nothing injected into your news feed by us or anybody else on the platform. We don’t have trending topics. We don’t have boosted content.”

MeWe does have moderators, however, that prohibit misinformation from going viral. “A very deep violation can lead to immediate removal and being reported to outside authorities. For others, a member can be placed “in jail” — temporarily suspended — and then a three-strike rule applies, ” Weinstein says.

It’s not the first platform to prioritize privacy for social media users. DuckDuckGo, founded in 2008, also doesn’t track user searches, or share personal data with third-party companies.

According to USA Today, DuckDuck Go increased its average number of daily searches by 62% in 2020.

As much as MeWe brands itself as Facebook’s main opponent, the CEO doesn’t believe Mark Zuckerberg’s creation should be taken down in the name of fair competition–nor would its rivalry cause it to completely disappear.

“Breaking up Facebook would just create a lot of mini-Facebooks,” Weinstein says. “It doesn’t solve the problem of surveillance capitalism.”