ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in a Chicago suburb are searching for the person responsible for killing a couple, their two children and three dogs on Sunday.

The bodies were found at 8:43 p.m., according to the Romeoville Police Department, who said the victims were killed sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday night and 5 a.m. Sunday.

The couple were identified as Alberton Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei.

According to Fox News, officers were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue for a wellness check after a member of the family did not show up for work on September 17th. All the victims had been shot to death, police said.

Deputy Chief Chris Burne said police do not believe the killings were a murder-suicide, but said the department is “not actively looking” for suspects in the nearby area, and believes there is no danger to the community.

Rachel Kinder, the superintendent of the Valley View School District, confirmed the two children were students of Robert C. Hill Elementary School in a statement released on Monday.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our VVSD school community. Today, on September 18th, 2023, we were informed that two of our R.C. Hill Elementary School students tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence at their residence in Romeoville,” she said.