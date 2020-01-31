Couple creates giant Kobe Bryant mural using lawnmower, GPS

PLEASANTON, Calif. (FOX News) – A couple used a mower-type machine and GPS technology to create a giant grass mural of Bryant in a California.

Pete Davis and his wife, Kelli, used three photos to make a composite image of Kobe, which was then loaded into the machine.

Pete then rode the machine on the grass to create this image.

It took two passes to complete the mural.

It’s located in a public park in Pleasanton, which is about 25 miles southeast of Oakland.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 Fox NewsEdge. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.