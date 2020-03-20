Couple donate flowers to the elderly after wedding postponed due to coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Saturday was supposed to be the happiest day of Amy Preston and Andrew Nagy’s lives.

However, the couple were forced to postpone their wedding at Ranch Austin in west Travis County with just a few days to spare due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were a lot of tears shed, a lot of prayers,” Preston said. “It was just heartbreaking, but it was the best thing to do for our family and friends.”

Picture: Katie Childs Photo

But amid their disappointment, a heartwarming silver lining emerged.

The couple were able to get refunds from all their vendors except one – their flowers ordered from local florist Wild Bunches were already too far up the supply chain to be refunded.

Instead of wasting the flowers, the couple decided to donate them to Ledgestone Senior Living in west Travis County, where Preston’s 90-year-old grandmother Leota and other elderly residents are on lockdown.

“We just wanted to be able to do something positive and bless all those people there, just to put smiles on their faces,” Preston said.

“They are all basically just stuck in their rooms not able to socialize or get out, and I think it’s very sad, very hard.”

This couple was not the only one to do a good deed during a dark time.

Thalia Friedeck of Wild Bunches said she worked with four other couples due to get married in the Austin area this weekend who donated their wedding flowers, too.

Some went to Meals on Wheels volunteers, while others went to hospices, Friedeck said.

“I couldn’t be more thankful, that is one of the beautiful silver linings,” she said.

“Everything these couples are having to go through, our hearts go out to them,” Friedeck said. “It is heartbreaking for them. But they can walk away from this weekend knowing they made a difference.”

On Wednesday, Preston and Nagy’s flowers were delivered to the elderly residents at Ledgestone – who were delighted by the kind gesture.

“My grandma called me,” Preston said. “She was very thankful, she said they were beautiful, they smelled wonderful, her friends were so excited. They were all getting little bouquets put together for them to have.”

Preston said it was the least they could do. “We wanted to pay it forward and brighten other people’s day. Bless their day and put a smile on their faces during this very sad time that we are all going through,” she added.

Preston, a teacher, and Nagy, who works as a doctor, are hoping to finally tie the knot on Aug. 1.

