AMARILLO, Texas (WTVO) — A couple from Texas has raised $37,000 for a young boy who appeared on their doorstep asking if they knew anyone who could be his friend.

Brennan Ray posted a video from her doorbell camera to TikTok on July 5th showing Shayden Walker on the front steps of his home in Amarillo. The video has since been seen 67 million times.

Shayden rang the couple’s doorbell, asking if they knew any kids his age because he “needs friends really bad.”

When the couple directed him to the house down the street, Shayden says those kids aren’t his friends anymore because they bully him.

“It takes 2 seconds to make someone’s day, you never know what people are going through until you get a chance to talk to them,” Ray wrote in the caption of her TikTok. “So TikTok, can we help Shayden make some friends???”

Ray’s boyfriend, Angell Hammersmith, set up a GoFundMe for Shayden to help buy him a game system, school clothes, and amusement park tickets. They were surprised when it raised $37,000.

This week, the couple posted a video showing them meeting Shayden and his parents in person for the first time.