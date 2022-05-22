WASHINGTON (WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and nearly every county in the stateline is considered to be a high transmission area.

The Biden administration is now planning for a likely wave of new infections this fall. The White House COVID Coordinator said that they hope to have more vaccines and better access to testing, but stressed on ABC this week that it all depends on Congressional funding.

“One of the reasons I’ve been talking a lot about the need for Congress to step up and fund this effort is if they don’t, Martha, we will go into the fall and winter without that next generation of vaccines, without treatments and diagnostics,” said Dr. Ashish Jha. “That’s going to make it much, much harder for us to take care of and protect Americans.”

COVID-19 cases surpassed 83 million in the U.S. on Saturday. People are encouraged to wear a mask when indoors, especially if they have an underlying condition, because of the new surge.