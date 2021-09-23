COVID-19 is making Travel Insurance Plans more popular

HEATHROW, Fl (WTVO) – With life getting back to normal for many families following the pandemic, more people are traveling, but the risk of backing out of a trip is always there.

That is why AAA said that Travel Insurance Plans are becoming more popular.

A recent survey found that more than 30% of travelers said they would get a plan ahead of a trip, specifically due to the pandemic.

Experts said that it is a good idea, especially since coverage is evolving.

“When COVID first came on the scene, most travel insurance policies excluded anything having to do with a pandemic impact. But, because the need is so real and important, many of the insurance companies have evolved new coverages to protect people, should they get COVID,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

