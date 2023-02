ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the restaurant industry.

New data showed that there are about 631,000 restaurants in the United States. Thats down more than 72,000 restaurants from 2019.

Consumers are choosing to make food at home instead of eating out due to inflation being at a high. Restaurants are also being hit hard with rent increases and the prices of ingredients climbing.

One top of that, they are also struggling to find workers.