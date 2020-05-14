COVID-19 tests used by White House are not accurate, new study says

(CNN)–A new study has found that COVID-19 tests being used by the White House frequently misses cases of the virus.

The White House uses the Abbott ID NOW test, which can show result in just 13 minutes.

But New York University researchers found the test to be “unacceptable” for use with patients. While looking at nasal swabs from 101 patients who came in for testing, their diagnostic test found that 31 of them had COVID-19. Of those positive swabs, 48 percent were negative with the Abbott test.

This research has not been reviewed by outside scientists or published in a medical journal.

Abbott has disputed the findings, saying it is inconsistent with other studies.

The Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the test in March, is conducting an investigation.

