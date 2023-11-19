(WTVO) — Is it COVID fatigue, or something else? Regardless, a new study has found many Americans have become more apathetic “to how dangerous respiratory viruses can be this year.”

According to a survey conducted by The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, 35% of respondants are “unconcerned” about the rise of respiratory illnesses.

A third of respondents believe they don’t need vaccines if they’re not high risk, and another third don’t “believe their decision on whether or not to get vaccinated affects anyone else.”

“Unfortunately, respiratory viruses can cause really severe and life-changing disease for some people, even among the young and very healthy,” said Megan Conroy, pulmonologist and critical care specialist at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “The best way to help prevent a virus from really upending your life or others is to get vaccinated. Our vaccines are safe and very effective in preventing you from getting very sick and that’s an important outcome.”

Over 16,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Both hospital admissions and deaths from COVID-19 are up in the past two months, according to the CDC.