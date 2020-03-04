Crew restrains passenger who tried to open doors on American Airlines flight

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) –American Airlines flight attendants prevented a passenger from opening doors on a flight departing from Chicago O’Hare on Tuesday.

ABC News reports that the plane, American Airlines flight 2300, bound for Dallas Fort-Worth, was forced to divert to St. Louis after an unruly passenger attempted to open the exit door during the flight.

Quick-thinking flight attendants were able to stop the man with restraint tape and flex cuffs, which the airline says is part of their kits.

American Airlines says it is not possible to open a door mid-flight due to cabin pressure.

The aircraft landed safely, and law enforcement arrested the passenger.

There were no injuries to the passengers or crew members.

In a statement, the airline said, “We thank our crewmembers for their quick action to ensure the safety of everyone onboard and providing excellent care to our customers during a difficult situation.”

