Crews battle motel fire near O’Hare Airport

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WGN/WTVO) — Fire crews are dealing with challenging conditions while trying to put out a fire at a motel near O’Hare International Airport.

Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at the O’Hare Kitchenette Motel, located at 2301 Mannheim Road.

Frigid conditions is making the fire harder to extinguish and has caused water issues in the motel.

As many as 100 people were inside the motel when the fire started. The entire second floor has been destroyed, which is where residents lived.

The amount of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.