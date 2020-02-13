Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs

(CNN) – Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.

The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC X-Crocs Bucket Clog.

This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print.

The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

The shoe will cost $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this Spring.

