Crocs, KFC team up to create fried chicken clogs

(CNN) – Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken have joined forces.
The footwear company and fast food chain have created the KFC X-Crocs Bucket Clog.
This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print.
The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look and it comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.
The shoe will cost $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this Spring.
