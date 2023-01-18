HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — Some customers are reporting that money is missing from their Bank of America accounts on Wednesday.

According to KTRK, at least one person said their checking account was showing a negative balance. Dozens of customers at a Houston branch said money was missing from their accounts.

Those customers were told to contact customer service but were unable to reach a representative.

According to the Daily Mail, the customers complaining of missing deposits and transactions were using the Zelle money transfer service.

Some reportedly received notifications in the bank’s mobile app saying that some transactions may be delayed.

“We apologize for any delay or inconvenience,” the bank message said.

“I am at the point of a collapse. where is my money?” another customer tweeted.