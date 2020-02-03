‘Daddy is my hero’: Officers gather for pictures as department experiences baby boom

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WXIN) — The Clearwater Police Department is in the midst of a baby boom.
Thirteen officers have welcomed newborns over the past few months.
The department posted photos of several of the officers in uniform holding their new babies; each newborn wore a “Daddy Is My Hero” onesie.
From the department’s Facebook post:
