‘Daddy is my hero’: Officers gather for pictures as department experiences baby boom

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WXIN) — The Clearwater Police Department is in the midst of a baby boom.

Thirteen officers have welcomed newborns over the past few months.

The department posted photos of several of the officers in uniform holding their new babies; each newborn wore a “Daddy Is My Hero” onesie.

From the department’s Facebook post:

