‘Daddy is my hero’: Officers gather for pictures as department experiences baby boom

National
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Clearwater Police Department via Facebook

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WXIN) — The Clearwater Police Department is in the midst of a baby boom.

Thirteen officers have welcomed newborns over the past few months.

The department posted photos of several of the officers in uniform holding their new babies; each newborn wore a “Daddy Is My Hero” onesie.

From the department’s Facebook post:

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories