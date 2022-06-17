SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emmy-winning host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, is bringing his stand-up comedy act to the Illinois State Fair on Friday, August 19th.
The South African-born comedian has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” on Netflix, which received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. On top of his television comedy, Noah is a bestselling author reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list with his book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.
Tickets for Trevor Noah will go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 10 am at the Illinois State Fair Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com.
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall
Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120
Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 – $50 / Tier 1 – $57 / SRO Track – $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $112
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel
Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120
Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King
Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track – $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $105
Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100
Friday, August 19: Trevor Noah
Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart
Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110