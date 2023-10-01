ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WTVO) — Damar Hamlin was last of his teammates to exit the tunnel prior to Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and it was for good reason.

The 25-year-old defensive back and special teamer was active for his first regular season NFL game since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field back on January 2.

Hamlin missed the rest of the 2022-23 season following the injury. He was a healthy scratch for the first three games of this season before finally getting the chance to re-start his NFL career in front of a packed crowd of Bills fans.

Buffalo received the opening kickoff, with Hamlin taking the field with the team’s kickoff return unit to begin the game.

After quickly scoring a touchdown, the team featured Hamlin on the kickoff coverage unit. All told, Hamlin didn’t record a tackle. However, his team emerged with the victory, defeating the Dolphins 48 to 20.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday Night Football last season. His heartbeat had to be restored on the field before he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He was cleared to return to football activities this spring and appeared in all three 2023 preseason games before being healthy scratched to begin the regular season.