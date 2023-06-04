LANDOVER, Md. (WTVO) — A mother and her daughter were charged on Saturday in connection with a murder inside of the family’s home.

Candace Craig, 44, and Salia Hardy, 19, were charged in connection with the murder of 71-year-old Margaret Craig, according to the Prince George County Police Department. Margaret was the mother of Candace and grandmother of Hardy.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Hill Road around 1:35 p.m. Friday for a welfare check. A 911 caller had advised that he had not communicated with Margaret for several days and was worried for her welfare.

Candace reportedly answered the door and allowed officers to enter the home and search for Margaret. They said that they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition when they entered the basement.

Evidence gathered at the home, as well as multiple interviews, suggested that Candace murdered her mother on May 23, with Hardy helping her mother attempt to dispose of her remains the next day.

“The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior,” said Major David Blazer, Commander, Major Crimes Division.

Candace Craig has been charged with First- and Second-Degree Murder. Hardy has been charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Both are currently in custody of the Department of Corrections.