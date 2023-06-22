BOSTON, Mass. (WTVO) — A New Hampshire woman is accused of taking and distributing multiple explicit photographs of children as young as three years old while working at a Massachusetts’s daycare center, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25 News.

Lindsay Groves, 38, was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography after she allegedly took nude images of children at Creative Minds, a daycare center in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, and sent them to an individual she previously had an intimate relationship with.

While working at Creative Minds, Groves allegedly used regular bathroom breaks, like routine diaper changes, to take photos of the children and then sent them to the individual via text message.

Prosecutors say over 2,500 text messages between Grove and the individual revealed the discussion and transfer of explicit photographs, including at least four images of children between three and five years old.

Groves is being held by police as she awaits her federal arraignment in Boston.