Deadly virus threatens U.S. rabbit population

(CNN) – Humans aren’t the only ones being threatened by a highly contagious virus right now.
“Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Type 2” is threatening rabbits.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the virus can cause internal bleeding and swelling.
The virus has recently killed wild rabbits in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and California.
The head of the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology at New Mexico State University predicts the disease worked its way through rabbit meat or domestic rabbit trade.
It also might have been circulating in northern Mexico, which shares a border with New Mexico and Texas.
The highly contagious illness isn’t connected to coronavirus. Only rabbits, hares and pikas, the diminutive cousin of rabbits, can spread it among each other, and humans can’t become infected with it.
