ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrats are renewing efforts to protect women who want to travel out of state for abortions.

Members of the pro-choice caucus reintroduced a bill that would prohibit anti-abortion states from punishing patients who travel to a pro-abortion state for the procedure.

Supporters argue that restrictions disproportionately impact the poor and people of color.

“We want to make sure that the ability to get access to safe and legal abortion is available for all people, regardless of your background,” said Representative Marilyn Strickland.

Supporters said that they are pushing for broader federal protections because anti-abortion groups are working with Republicans to ban abortion nationwide.