ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVO) — A 72-year-old woman and two others were killed in a Denny’s restaurant parking lot when a sign fell on their car.

According to WDRB, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The car was crushed beneath the sign. Two victims were taken to Baptist Heath Hardin hospital, and the woman, later identified as Lillian Curtis was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from “catastrophic” head injuries in the back of the car, her granddaughter told WDRB.

Photo: WDRB via Fox News

Curtis’ husband, Lloyd, suffered injuries while seated in the front passenger seat, and her daughter, Mary Graham, suffered a chest injury in the driver’s seat.

Elizabethtown Police public affairs officer Chris Denham told WDRB that high winds may have contributed to knocking the sign from its base.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Curtis’ family.