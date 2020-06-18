Deputies kill half-brother of California black man found hanged in park, family’s attorney says

This undated photo provided by the family of Robert Fuller via Najee Ali shows Robert Fuller, who was found dead Wednesday, June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square, in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy of Robert Fuller Family via AP)

ROSAMOND, Calif. (CNN)–The half-brother of a hanging death victim Robert Fuller has been killed in a deputy-involved shooting, according to the Fuller family’s attorney Jamon Hicks.

Hicks said in a statement that he had to notify Fuller’s sisters that his half-brother, Terron Boone, died during a shooting with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies say there was a shootout in Rosamond, California, after a traffic stop–where the yet-to-be identified man was killed on scene.

A woman in the car was also struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she’s in stable condition.

The case of Robert Fuller drew national attention after he was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week.

The coroner ruled it as a suicide, which led to protests demanding an investigation.

The sheriff’s department has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Fuller’s death. The FBI and Department of Justice are also monitoring the investigation, as well as the hanging death of another black man. Malcolm Harsch, 38, died ten days earlier in San Bernardino County–fifty miles away from Fuller’s location.

