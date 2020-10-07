Derek Chauvin released on $1M bond

MINNESOTA (WTVO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been released from prison after posting bond, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Chauvin had been held at the Oak Park Heights prison since May 31st, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

According to KMSP, a non-cash $1 million bond was posted on October 7th.

Former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The trial date for all four officers has been set for March 8th.

