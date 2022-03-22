TAMPA, Fla. (WTVO) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would issue a proclamation declaring Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant the winner of the NCAA 500-yard women’s freestyle after she lost to transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

Thomas made history as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division One championship.

Thomas beat Weyant by 1.75 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle event. Thomas competed as a man for three years on the University of Pennslyvania swim team before shattering records in the women’s divison.

It was Weyant’s fastest career time and the third-fastest time in UVA history according to the university.

“The NCAA is basically takings efforts to destroy women’s athletics,” Gov. DeSantis said. “They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition. They’re crowning somebody else the women’s champion, and we think that’s wrong.”

Of Weyant, DeSantis said “She earned that. We need to honor that appropriately.”

Last year, DeSantis signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act into law. The controversial bill banned transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

“We thought it was very important that girls and young women athletes in the state of Florida had the ability to work hard, to realize their dreams and to compete fairly,” he said on Tuesday. “Whether it’s in swimming, it’s in track and field, you name it.”