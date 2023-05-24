A team of wranglers and Michigan state troopers worked together on Sunday afternoon, May 21, to safely capture a steer on a Detroit-area freeway after it had been on the loose for weeks.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District, troopers were requested for traffic control on Sunday afternoon along I-75 in Oakland County.

A team of wranglers “comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of Yellowstone,” as described by the MSP Second District, worked to secure the bovine while state troopers waited on standby in case the animal ran into traffic.

At one point, the steer did evade wranglers and ran into the northbound lanes of I-75, according to police. Troopers shut down traffic in both directions as the wranglers “chased the cow with four wheelers, horses, and lassos,” and managed to catch up with it.

“The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock,” the department joked on Twitter.

According to local reports, the steer, named Lester, had been on the loose since April, when it was one of five cattle that got away while “being moved to the Center for Farm Animal Care at Abraham Ranch in Clarkston.”