KENT, Wash (WTVO) — A disabled woman spent nearly two weeks inside a car in an impound lot after being abandoned by her mother, according to police.

According to the Kent Police Department, on February 5th, 2022, a 45-year-old woman parked her car at a gas station and left it there with her disabled daughter inside.

The car was later reported as abandoned and was towed to an impound lot.

On February 14th, a woman called police to report her sister had not been seen since earlier that month.

Officers contacted the towing company, who discovered the woman inside the car. Police said she spent 9 days alone in near-freezing weather.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

“We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim. If not for the efforts of our Officers and the support of King County Sheriffs and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy” stated Kent Police Chief Padilla.

Police have not announced any charges in the case.