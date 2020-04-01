Disney theme parks donate 100,000 N95 masks to battle coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KRON) – Disney theme parks have donated 100,000 N95 masks to California, New York and Florida along with 150,000 rain ponchos to protect healthcare workers battling from the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Disney Parks has a longstanding history of helping hospitals and communities, dating back to the 1930s, when Walt, himself, took Disney characters and animators on outreach visits,” Disney said in a statement. “Sharing the magic of Disney continues today through contributions, collaborating with nonprofit organizations, in-kind gifts and employee volunteerism.”

Disney has temporarily closed all 12 of its theme parks around the world in response to the pandemic.

This follows a recent donation by Disneyland, Disney World and Disney theme parks around the world of more than 270 tons of food to local food banks.

“Since March, Disney Parks have provided nearly $3 million in in-kind donations benefiting communities around the globe,” Disney said in the statement. “These are some of the ways Disney brings positive, lasting change to communities around the world.”

All Disney parks remain closed indefinitely as the pandemic continues.

