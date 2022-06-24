ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — The Walt Disney Company on Friday said it would pay for employees to seek abortions in states where the practice is legal, following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

The Washington Post reported that Disney sent a letter to employees saying would offer the benefit to any worker who cannot get an abortion where they live.

“We remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney said in a statement.

Disney also said it covers travel for other healthcare issues, such as cancer treatments and transplants.

Florida law bans abortions after 15 weeks following conception, with exemptions for if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

Disney follows Amazon, Starbucks, Netflix, Yelp, Tesla, Microsoft, and other companies that told employees they would offer abortion travel benefits for their employees.