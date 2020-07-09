Disney World releases safety measures ahead of reopening this weekend

(CNN/WTVO)–After being closed for nearly four months, Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando are preparing for a phased reopening.

The Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will open Saturday, July 11, with a significant restriction on capacity.

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood studios will follow, with admissions on Wednesday, July 15.

Disney says it has gained experience about executing a safe re-opening from its theme park locations in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

In addition to limits on attendance, new procedures will be in place for park entry, attractions, dining, retail and transportation.

Reservations must be made online in advance. Buses and monorails will have physical barriers to keep people socially distanced during the commute. For drivers, park entry is now touchless–auto plazas will only offer cashless payment, and greeters will confirm reservations while conducting temperature screenings.

Face masks are required for all cast members and Disney guests 2 years of age and older, and they can only be taken off when eating or drinking. The park also offers numerous hand-washing stations.

The main way to order and pay for food at quick-service restaurants has gone mobile through the My Disney Experience app. Some table service restaurants require check-ins through the app, and guests will receive a notification when their table is ready.

And a new group of employees, called “Incredicrew”, is solely dedicated to ensuring that people are practicing social distancing. They have already started working at Disney Springs.

