(WTVO) — A New Hampshire distillery has found a novel way to deal with an invasive species of crab: turning them into whiskey.

Tamworth Distilling’s Crab Trapper whiskey gets some of its flavor from the green crab, a species of crustacean which came to the U.S. aboard ships from Europe in the 1800s.

Marine biologists say they eat shellfish and destroy fish habitats.

To address the menace, Tamworth Distilling’s Will Robinson had the idea to use the creatures to make alcohol.

“People are going to hear crab whiskey, and I’d venture to say three-quarters of them are going to go, ‘No, absolutely not,'” he told NPR. “But if you can get them to taste it, they totally change their tune for the most part.”

Robinson says they clean the crabs similar to how they would be prepared in a restaurant, and then use them to make a crab stock which is distilled and combined with seasoning and a bourbon base.

Each bottle of whiskey uses one pound of green crabs.

Crab Trapper comes in 200ml bottles and sells for $65.