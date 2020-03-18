Milwaukee Doctor tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Quarantined at home’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WITI) — A doctor at Children’s Wisconsin has tested positive for COVID-19. This, after exposure to an individual who was positive for the virus in connection with travel outside Wisconsin before relevant travel restrictions were in effect.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the doctor worked with children who had severely compromised immune systems. Two hundred patients and health care workers at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin are being tested for coronavirus.

The doctor is quarantined at home, with mild symptoms, and is recovering.

Children’s Wisconsin said the following in a news release:

“Our Infection Prevention team, working with the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wauwatosa Health Department, are identifying and contacting all staff and all patient families with exposure to the diagnosed doctor. Patient families will be given individualized instructions and support for their needs. Staff will also be instructed on next steps based on CDC guidelines, ranging from monitoring symptoms, self-quarantine or testing. Our priority is always the health and well-being of our patients, our staff and providers, and our larger Wisconsin community. We have rigorous internal systems for infection prevention, and have expanded them greatly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Every COVID-19 case underscores the need for all of us to stay vigilant in the face of the virus, while offering support and care to all those who need it in our community.”

