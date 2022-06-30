(WTVO) — Men across the United States are rushing to get vasectomies following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, according to the Washington Post.

Roe v Wade was a legal precedent that made abortion legal nationwide. The Supreme Court overturned that ruling on Friday.

A vasectomy is a medical procedure that prevents sperm from mixing with semen.

The Post reported that a Florida urologist, Dr. Doug Stein, said he used to get 4 or 5 vasectomy requests per day, but following Friday’s ruling, that number has jumped to 12 to 18.

“It was very, very noticeable Friday, and then the number that came in over the weekend was huge and the number that is still coming in far exceeds what we have experienced in the past,” Stein said.

According to KSHB, a urologist in Kansas City, Missouri, Dr. Christian Hettinger, said, “Since Friday, we’re up 900 percent in people looking to get a vasectomy. Typically, it’s about three over a weekend, and over this past weekend, it was 50 people.”

Los Angeles urologist Philip Werthman said his office saw a “300 to 400 percent” increase in vasectomy consultations.