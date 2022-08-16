(WTVO) — American car company Dodge is ending the production of two of its most iconic gas-powered muscle cars.

The move to discontinue the famous models was announced by parent company Stellantis on Monday. The move came as Dodge joined the ranks of many car makers in focusing on electric vehicles.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “At Dodge, we never lift, and the brand will mark the last of our iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates in their current form in the same way that got us here, with a passion both for our products and our enthusiasts that drives us to create as much uniqueness in the muscle car community and marketplace as possible.”

Dodge announced that they will introduce seven “heritage-influenced models” of the Charger and Challenger for the 2023 model year. Each model will share a connection to the dawn of the muscle-car era in the 1960s and 70s.

The Dodge Charger and Challenger are some of the most popular muscle cars on the market, with the Challenger being named the “No. 1 Muscle Car in the US” in 2021.