(WTVO) — Holiday festivities tend to involve alcohol, but there is a risk of drinking too much.

The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is when many people find themselves drinking the most alcohol, according to the American Addiction Centers. However, it is not always for the happiest of reasons.

The holidays can be a time of stress, loneliness and depression for some. There are ways to refrain from binge drinking, though. Health experts recommend exercise and engaging in healthy social interaction.

“The more that you can spend quality time with friends and family talking about stresses in your life and just sharing your experiences…that can really help to reduce problematic drinking,” said Julia Chester, associate head of psychological sciences at Purdue University.

Another way to cut back on alcohol intake is by taking part in “Dry January,” when people chose to stay away from booze for a month.