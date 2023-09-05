LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Storm, the “Master of Puppies,” snuck out of her owner’s yard to attend a Metallica concert, according to the band, who posted about the dog’s exploits on Facebook.

“You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!” the band posted, along with a photo of Storm at the August 25th concert. “Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.”

In the photo, the German shepherd is shown casually sitting in a stadium seat with her eyes fixed on the stage.

Photo: X / Metallica

“After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” the band said. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies,’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.'”

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation posted an update the following day, saying the dog was reunited with their owner.