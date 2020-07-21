Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer require face masks at all stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Masks were made mandatory for shoppers at several major chains on Monday, but now, two retailers will no longer require masks at all of their stores.

Instead, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will “request” it.

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors, and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.

The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

