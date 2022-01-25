‘Don’t Ask’ law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WTVO) — A newly proposed law in South Carolina would make it a crime to ask someone about their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“The government has no place in making you or telling you to take the vaccination, or threatening your livelihood if you don’t,” said Rep. William Chumley (R, District 35), one of the co-sponsors of the bill, told WHNS.

If passed, the law would put South Carolina employers in a difficult position, as a federal vaccine mandate currently requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated. That law was recently upheld by a US court.

“You’ve got a state law now that says that if you ask about that, and try to comply with federal law, then you are going to jail,” labor law attorney Jeremy Summerlin told FOX Carolina.

“What if you ask your coworker about their vaccination status, and you are just having a conversation?” he posed. “What if you are a nurse and you ask a fellow nurse about it? Do you want the local law enforcement to go in and arrest of them because of this law?” he asked.