ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning travelers to not use public charging stations for their phones or iPads.

The FBI said that hackers have found a way to infiltrate those charging stations at airports, hotels and shopping malls.

Hooking up for a quick charge could put malware onto a person’s device, allowing hackers to access their information.

The agency suggested that people bring their own cord and charger to use in a regular outlet instead.