WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (WTVO/KTLA) — The driver of a Mercedes who sped through a red light, causing a fiery crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, has been arrested.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m.

The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

California Highway Patrol officials initially said six people were killed in the crash, but later updated the figure to five.

Among the fatalities: a pregnant woman, Asherey Ryan, and her infant, authorities said.

The female driver was among those hospitalized following the crash, but she suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have not yet released her identity but are expected to sometime Friday, KABC reported.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection, as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands.”

Three vehicles were obliterated in the collision. At least two other were damaged.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.