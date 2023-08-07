DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after launching a car off the road and into the second story of a house in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
According to the Junction Fire Company, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.
Photos posted to the fire department’s Facebook page showed significant damage to the home.
Rescue workers were able to stabilize the house and cover the hole in the building in advance of approaching storms.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash and estimated damage to the house are not currently known.