DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after launching a car off the road and into the second story of a house in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

According to the Junction Fire Company, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

Photo: Junction Fire Company

Photos posted to the fire department’s Facebook page showed significant damage to the home.

Photo: Junction Fire Company

Rescue workers were able to stabilize the house and cover the hole in the building in advance of approaching storms.

Photo: Junction Fire Company

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash and estimated damage to the house are not currently known.