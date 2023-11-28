TEMPE, Az. (WTVO) — A man, allegedly using his Ford Mustang to take part in an illegal street race, is accused of driving 153 mph before a crash that killed two people and split the car in half.

According to ABC 15, the crash happened over Thanksgiving weekend, on Saturday morning around 1:36 a.m.

Court documents said Tempe Police tried to stop Derek Glasscock, 32, of Nevada, near Rural and Terrace roads, at which point he was traveling at over 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

“Shortly after the Ford Mustang fled from police, a cloud of smoke was seen rising into the air,” police said in a written statement. “It was discovered the same blue Ford Mustang had crashed on the east side of Rural Road, south of Broadway Road.”

Investigators calculated Glasscock was driving at speeds of 153 mph when he lost control, going airborne and colliding with a power pole and two palm trees, splitting the vehicle in half.

Glasscock was reportedly pinned inside the car after the crash, but two passengers, a man and woman, were ejected from the car.

The man, Jesse Ruiz, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman, Maria Rangel, 31, died later at the hospital.

According to official records, Glasscock “repeatedly made spontaneous statements indicating he should not have been driving, and that he had been drinking alcohol.”

The court documents also stated that he did not recall leaving the bar he had been at earlier that night, or if anyone else was with him in the car, although he did recall meeting friends at the bar earlier.

He has been charged with two counts of reckless manslaughter and is set to appear in court next on December 5th.