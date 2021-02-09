Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Wisconsin highway overpass

(ABC News) — A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.

The crash happened Saturday morning on I-94 at the Zoo Interchange.

It was captured on Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera video.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck traveling on I-94 when the driver skidded off the eastbound to the southbound ramp.

The video appears to show the truck hitting a snowbank on the right shoulder seconds before the fall. The driver lost control and went over the barrier wall. He then plunged 70 feet down onto the westbound I-94 distress lane.

When deputies arrived, they found the pickup upright.

Two people were helping the driver, who was conscious and breathing. The sheriff’s office said he did not show signs of impairment. He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

I-94 westbound and all of the ramps were closed for several hours.

No other details have been released.