Dramatic footage showed a car slam into the side of an overpass on a California interstate and flip over before a number of people pulled the trapped driver and passenger from the car in the early hours of Sunday, December 11.

Footage posted by Regina Jones shows the car swerving along Interstate 10 before colliding with the overpass and landing at the side of the roadway in Rosemead.

“My husband had noticed this car swerving in and out of lanes. Then he said, ‘You better get your camera out, this guy is drunk.’ I started filming, and all of a sudden this happened,” Jones told Storyful.

Jones’s husband can be seen pulling their vehicle over and jumping out to try to help the trapped driver and another occupant. Other motorists are seen pulling over to help the rescue effort.

The Good Samaritans can be seen shaking the car to try to push it right-side-up, then working to remove the windshield to try to free the driver and another occupant.

The California Highway Patrol told ABC7 that the driver was cited for DUI and released to a hospital.

The condition of the injured driver and passenger are unknown.