Dunkin’ celebrates nurse appreciation week by offering free coffee Wednesday

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Dunkin’ Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The Dunkin’ coffee chain says customers will have to do without a “double cup” for their iced drinks.A new campaign focused in Massachusetts and Rhode Island tells customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s national nurses week and Dunkin’ is celebrating with some freebies for those on the front lines.

The restaurant chain will give any health care worker a free medium coffee and donut Wednesday, May 6. No purchase is necessary and that coffee can be hot or iced.

Most Dunkin’ locations are open with limited carry-out and drive-thru ordering.

Dunkin’ has also been bringing food trucks and deliveries to various hospitals and emergency sites around the country.

