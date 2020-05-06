Dunkin’ celebrates nurse appreciation week by offering free coffee Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s national nurses week and Dunkin’ is celebrating with some freebies for those on the front lines.
The restaurant chain will give any health care worker a free medium coffee and donut Wednesday, May 6. No purchase is necessary and that coffee can be hot or iced.
Most Dunkin’ locations are open with limited carry-out and drive-thru ordering.
Dunkin’ has also been bringing food trucks and deliveries to various hospitals and emergency sites around the country.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Wednesday, May 6th
- Belvidere’s Chrysler Assembly Plant to reopen June 1st
- Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman is engaged
- Report: Rockford ranks #8 as next potential COVID-19 outbreak hot spot
- Man who hijacked vehicle with gun was one of 4,000 Illinois inmates released to to COVID-19 pandemic
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!