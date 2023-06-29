(WTVO) — Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney took to Instagram on Thursday to address the Bud Light controversy, accusing the company of not offering support.

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t. And, I was scared and I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired. So, I patiently waited for things to get better, but surprise, they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I’ve been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed and I have felt a loneliness I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mulvaney said.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want. The hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community,” Mulvaney continued.

Bud Light’s sales have been plummeting since an April stunt in which the beer company sent cans of Bud Light featuring Mulvaney’s face to the influencer to celebrate a full year of “girlhood.” Mulvaney posted photos posing with the cans to Instagram with the hashtag #budlightpartner.

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris at the time downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying, “This was one can, one influencer, one post, and not a campaign.”

However, in an interview with NBC News this week, Whitworth said, “I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer, and the conversation has become divisive. And Bud Light really doesn’t belong there.”

The beer lost its top spot in the American beer market to Modelo last month.

Bud Light is now giving customers a rebate of up to $15 off the purchase of a 15-pack in an effort to boost sales, ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Anheuser-Busch is offering $15 off a 15-can pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55, a rebate that makes the beverage nearly free in certain areas.

While working-class beer drinkers shun Bud Light for its perceived alignment with gender politics, it alienated left-wing activists who are angered that the company did not stand behind its transgender advocacy.

Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney is part of a recent trend of popular brands promoting transgender personalities in traditional women’s roles. According to CNN, companies like Target, Pantene, Gillette, Citi, Hershey, and Adidas have made headlines for hiring transgender spokespersons.

Critics say the brands are promoting a caricatured version of femininity.

The buying power of the LGBTQ+ community is likely too big for companies to ignore. LGBT Capital, a U.K.-based investment company, estimates the U.S. has more than 17 million LGBTQ+ people with more than $1 trillion in spending power.

According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 21% of people in Generation Z identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, compared to 3% of Baby Boomers. Gallup has also found that younger consumers are the most likely to want brands to promote diversity and take a stand on social issues.