Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.
A news release Thursday from Richard Children Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.
Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.
