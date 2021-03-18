Elderly Asian woman sends attacker to the hospital after assault

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — An elderly woman fought back against an attacker in San Francisco, sending him to the hospital.

The 76-year-old woman was leaning against a traffic light when the suspect punched her in the eye in an unprovoked assault.

According to KPIX, the woman grabbed a stick and clobbered the 39-year-old attacker, who was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

In a Twitter video, the woman was seen repeating in Chinese “You bum, why did you hit me?”

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O'Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021

The attack comes after reports suggest an increase of attacks against Asian-Americans during the pandemic.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack, but said the suspect is also being investigated in connection to an attack on a second victim, an 83-year-old Asian man, which happened earlier Wednesday morning.

“We need to understand, not only what is going on, but why these attacks occur,” said Mayor London Breed. “Because in some cases they didn’t include any robbery or theft.”

KPIX reported that Xiao Zhen Xie is recovering at her retirement home, suffered a badly bruised eye, and is scared to go out.

Xie’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses.